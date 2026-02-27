Record Sales: Caracas-Washington Oil Agreement Surpasses Expectations
Under a key oil agreement, Caracas and Washington are projected to achieve $2 billion in sales by month's end, with increased exports to Asia and Europe. Chinese refineries now access Venezuelan crude on the open market, driving 40 million barrels sales by February's end.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 04:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 04:54 IST
Sales under a significant oil supply agreement between Caracas and Washington are anticipated to reach a remarkable $2 billion by the month's end, according to U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright's announcement on Thursday in Texas.
The anticipated export rise will see the OPEC nation's oil reaching more Asian and European customers. By the end of February, the agreement is expected to result in 40 million barrels being sold at approximately $50 per barrel, Wright stated.
This development allows Chinese independent refineries, which were previously unable to purchase sanctioned oil, to now procure Venezuelan crude on the open market, Wright added.
