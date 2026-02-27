Meta's Strategic AI Leap with Google's Tensor Chips
Meta Platforms has signed a major agreement with Google to rent tensor processing units for AI model development. This multi-year deal, valued at billions of dollars, marks a significant step in Meta's AI strategies. Both companies have yet to comment on the agreement.
Meta Platforms has entered into a significant agreement to lease advanced AI chips from Google, specifically its tensor processing units. This strategic move aims to enhance Meta's AI model development capabilities, as reported by The Information.
The deal spans multiple years and commands a substantial investment worth billions of dollars, highlighting the magnitude and importance of AI to Meta's future strategies.
As of now, neither Meta nor Google has provided any comments in response to Reuters' inquiries regarding the agreement.
