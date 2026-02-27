Missile Strikes Trigger Energy Chaos in Belgorod

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian missiles targeted the Russian town of Belgorod on Friday, causing extensive damage to numerous energy facilities. The assault led to widespread disruptions in power, water, and heating services, according to the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

This marks the second such incident in five days, underscoring the persistent volatility in the border area since Russia's incursion into Ukraine. The attacks serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict's toll on infrastructure and civilian life.

As of yet, there has been no official response from Ukrainian authorities. Unverified images posted on Telegram painted a vivid picture of the destruction, showing darkened neighborhoods and skies illuminated by explosive flashes.