IMF Approves $8.1 Billion Loan for Ukraine's Economic Stability

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved an $8.1 billion, four-year loan for Ukraine to aid in economic stability. This Extended Fund Facility aims to anchor broader international support and prepare the nation for post-war reconstruction and potential EU membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 04:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 04:45 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced its executive board's approval of an $8.1 billion loan for Ukraine, distributing $1.5 billion immediately.

This four-year Extended Fund Facility arrangement replaces a $15.5 billion program and is pivotal in Ukraine's economic stability amid ongoing war efforts, aiding them in integrating into the European Union post-conflict.

IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted Ukraine's achievements in macroeconomic stability and emphasized the necessity of reforms in combating corruption and reforming energy markets.

