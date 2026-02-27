IMF Approves $8.1 Billion Loan for Ukraine's Economic Stability

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced its executive board's approval of an $8.1 billion loan for Ukraine, distributing $1.5 billion immediately.

This four-year Extended Fund Facility arrangement replaces a $15.5 billion program and is pivotal in Ukraine's economic stability amid ongoing war efforts, aiding them in integrating into the European Union post-conflict.

IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted Ukraine's achievements in macroeconomic stability and emphasized the necessity of reforms in combating corruption and reforming energy markets.