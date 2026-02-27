Left Menu

Netflix Withdraws Warner Bros Discovery Bid Amidst Paramount's Attractive Offer

Netflix has stepped back from acquiring Warner Bros Discovery's streaming and studio assets, calling the deal financially unattractive after Paramount Skydance raised its offer. Netflix cites discipline in its decision, while Warner Bros Discovery considers Paramount's $31-per-share bid superior to its previous agreement with Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 04:51 IST
Netflix Withdraws Warner Bros Discovery Bid Amidst Paramount's Attractive Offer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Netflix announced on Thursday that it is withdrawing from its pursuit of Warner Bros Discovery's streaming and studio assets. This decision comes after Paramount Skydance improved its bid to $31 per share, making it less financially viable for Netflix to proceed.

In a statement, Netflix emphasized its disciplined approach, highlighting that matching Paramount Skydance's latest offer wouldn't be advantageous. Warner Bros Discovery affirmed that Paramount's revised proposal was more appealing compared to the prior arrangement with Netflix.

Previously, Netflix had given Warner Bros a seven-day period to entertain Paramount's proposal, which included a raised termination fee and increased equity commitments. Ancora Holdings, a stakeholder, has criticized Warner Bros' lack of engagement with Paramount.

TRENDING

1
Anthropic in Standoff with Pentagon Over AI Safeguards

Anthropic in Standoff with Pentagon Over AI Safeguards

 Global
2
Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

 Global
3
OpenAI Pledges Closer Ties with Canadian Authorities Post-Tragedy

OpenAI Pledges Closer Ties with Canadian Authorities Post-Tragedy

 Global
4
Venezuelan Oil Deal Shakeup: Maduro-Era Contracts Under Review

Venezuelan Oil Deal Shakeup: Maduro-Era Contracts Under Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026