Netflix Withdraws Warner Bros Discovery Bid Amidst Paramount's Attractive Offer
Netflix has stepped back from acquiring Warner Bros Discovery's streaming and studio assets, calling the deal financially unattractive after Paramount Skydance raised its offer. Netflix cites discipline in its decision, while Warner Bros Discovery considers Paramount's $31-per-share bid superior to its previous agreement with Netflix.
Netflix announced on Thursday that it is withdrawing from its pursuit of Warner Bros Discovery's streaming and studio assets. This decision comes after Paramount Skydance improved its bid to $31 per share, making it less financially viable for Netflix to proceed.
In a statement, Netflix emphasized its disciplined approach, highlighting that matching Paramount Skydance's latest offer wouldn't be advantageous. Warner Bros Discovery affirmed that Paramount's revised proposal was more appealing compared to the prior arrangement with Netflix.
Previously, Netflix had given Warner Bros a seven-day period to entertain Paramount's proposal, which included a raised termination fee and increased equity commitments. Ancora Holdings, a stakeholder, has criticized Warner Bros' lack of engagement with Paramount.
ALSO READ
Paramount's Bold Play: Reshaping Hollywood with Warner Acquisition
Hollywood Showdown: Paramount vs. Netflix in Warner Bros Discovery Battle
Paramount Versus Netflix: The Hollywood Studio Bidding War Heats Up
High-Stakes Battle for Hollywood's Crown Jewel: Warner Bros at the Center of Bidding War
Hollywood Tug-of-War: Paramount vs. Netflix in Bidding for Warner Bros