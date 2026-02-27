Left Menu

Würfel's Katha Kitchen Wins Global Acclaim: An Indian Design Triumph

Würfel, India's leading luxury modular kitchen brand, received the Good Design Award 2025 for the Katha Kitchen Series. This accolade highlights the company's commitment to human-centric design, blending aesthetics and identity. Würfel's innovative approach marries European craftsmanship with Indian sensibilities, offering personalized design experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:25 IST
Würfel, a pioneer in India's luxury modular kitchen industry, has claimed the prestigious Good Design Award 2025 for its unique Katha Kitchen Series. This accolade underscores Würfel's dedication to creating designs that resonate with emotion and identity, pushing boundaries in the realm of kitchen aesthetics.

Established in 2015, Würfel's vision was to revolutionize the Indian modular kitchen scene with superior quality and unparalleled customer service. Their innovative approach seamlessly blends European craftsmanship with the practicalities demanded by Indian homes, carving a niche in the global market.

The Katha Kitchen Series, resonating with the word 'Katha' or 'story', epitomizes Würfel's philosophy. It serves not just as a functional space but a narrative canvas reflecting homeowners' memories and aspirations. This series, designed as an extension of personal identity, further cements Würfel's position as a global design influencer.

