Pokemon Passion: A Global Phenomenon of Cards and Characters

Pokemon has captivated fans globally since its 1996 debut, creating a thriving culture around games, animated shows, and trading cards. Devotees like Benson Lu are drawn to the franchise's engaging characters and mechanics, while the trading card market experiences a surge, driving both economic opportunity and criminal activity.

Pokemon Passion: A Global Phenomenon of Cards and Characters
Pokemon's enduring allure, thirty years on from its 1996 origin, continues to captivate fans worldwide through its engaging mobile games, animated shows, and highly sought-after trading cards.

Benson Lu, a 26-year-old enthusiast from Los Angeles, embodies this devotion, dedicating his daily life to playing, collecting, and cherishing Pokemon. His substantial card collection is among many that have caused significant economic activities and garnered lucrative resale values.

The appeal of Pokemon transcends mere nostalgia, encompassing strategic character design and vibrant world-building. As the trading card market surges, incidents such as various break-ins at Southern California stores highlight the high stakes involved, driven by intense collector demand and financial incentives.

