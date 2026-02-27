Left Menu

Jewellery Fraudster Caught: A Tale of Deception

Dharamvir Singh, a Rajasthan native, was arrested for allegedly defrauding a city jewellery shop owner out of gold chains worth Rs 33.50 lakh. Singh, using his employer's name, collected the chains but never delivered them. He was caught attempting to sell the stolen ornaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:07 IST
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a man identified as Dharamvir Singh was taken into custody for allegedly deceiving a local jewellery shop owner. The arrest was made after the owner filed a complaint with Bharathinagar police station, claiming Singh collected gold chains worth Rs 33.50 lakh by misusing his employer's name.

The incident took place when the accused, who was employed at a different jewellery store, approached the victim claiming that his boss had directed him to collect seven gold chains. Trusting him, the shop owner handed over the jewellery, only to find it missing later.

Police investigations led to Singh's capture near Yeshwantpur Railway Station on February 19, 2026. During interrogation, he reportedly admitted to the crime, confessing his intention was to make quick money. Gold ornaments weighing 239 grams were recovered, and Singh has since been remanded in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

