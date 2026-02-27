Efforts Intensify to Protect Gujarat's Endangered Lions
Gujarat reported the loss of 322 lions over two years, with 64 deaths due to unnatural causes. Measures such as wildlife rescue teams, improved infrastructure, and better monitoring are being implemented to safeguard the remaining lion population.
In a recent state assembly session, Gujarat's Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia revealed the alarming death toll of 322 lions over the last two years, with 64 falling victim to unnatural causes like vehicle collisions and falls into wells.
To tackle this issue, the state government has launched several initiatives aimed at reducing lion fatalities. These include the establishment of animal treatment centers, the deployment of veterinary professionals, and an emergency ambulance service for the speedy treatment of injured lions.
Infrastructure improvements such as speed-breakers, signboards, and protective barriers around wells and railways have been put in place to prevent accidents. Moreover, advanced monitoring techniques like radio-collaring, CCTV installations, and continuous patrolling efforts are underway to ensure the preservation of this majestic species.
(With inputs from agencies.)
