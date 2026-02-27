Revolutionizing Hip Care: Dr. Zubin Mehta's Robotic Breakthrough

Dr. Zubin Mehta has set a new standard in regional healthcare by performing the first-ever Robotic Total Hip Replacement surgery in Mohali. This pioneering operation at Fortis Hospital marks a significant advancement in orthopaedic care for the area, introducing patients to cutting-edge robotic technology.

Robotic-assisted hip replacement operations involve advanced 3D digital planning pre-surgery and meticulous robotic-guided precision during the process, allowing for unparalleled accuracy. Benefits include improved implant positioning, reduced pain, and quicker recovery, making it a game-changer for patients in Mohali and Chandigarh.

Dr. Mehta, trained in both the UK and Canada, holds over a decade of expertise in orthopaedic surgery. His successful surgical techniques and patient-focused care have brought world-class healthcare to the region, offering a promising future for individuals undergoing hip and joint surgeries.

