Revolutionizing Hip Care: Dr. Zubin Mehta's Robotic Breakthrough

Dr. Zubin Mehta achieved a milestone by performing Mohali's first Robotic Total Hip Replacement surgery at Fortis Hospital. This advancement brings world-class robotic joint replacement technology to Mohali, Chandigarh, and nearby areas, enhancing precision in surgery and offering patients quicker recovery times and improved outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:06 IST
Dr. Zubin Mehta has set a new standard in regional healthcare by performing the first-ever Robotic Total Hip Replacement surgery in Mohali. This pioneering operation at Fortis Hospital marks a significant advancement in orthopaedic care for the area, introducing patients to cutting-edge robotic technology.

Robotic-assisted hip replacement operations involve advanced 3D digital planning pre-surgery and meticulous robotic-guided precision during the process, allowing for unparalleled accuracy. Benefits include improved implant positioning, reduced pain, and quicker recovery, making it a game-changer for patients in Mohali and Chandigarh.

Dr. Mehta, trained in both the UK and Canada, holds over a decade of expertise in orthopaedic surgery. His successful surgical techniques and patient-focused care have brought world-class healthcare to the region, offering a promising future for individuals undergoing hip and joint surgeries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

