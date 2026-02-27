Left Menu

First In-House Wild Elephant Treatment at Palamu Tiger Reserve Marks Veterinary Breakthrough

Palamu Tiger Reserve conducted its first in-house treatment on a wild elephant. A specialized unit tranquilized and treated a 40-year-old male elephant with an injured leg. The complex operation highlighted the use of advanced equipment and expertise, overcoming challenging terrain and environmental conditions to achieve success.

  • India

The Palamu Tiger Reserve's dedicated rescue and veterinary unit achieved a milestone with the state's inaugural in-house treatment of a wild elephant. Successfully tranquilizing and scientifically treating a 40-year-old male elephant, the operation was lauded for its precision and adherence to established veterinary protocols.

PTR's Deputy Director, Prajesh Kant Jena, outlined the operation's complexity, which began after the elephant exhibited unusual movement patterns in Betla National Park. A superficial wound was detected on its right forelimb, prompting continuous monitoring by the rescue team over several days.

The operation navigated challenges like dense forest and limited visibility. Despite these obstacles, the coordinated efforts of field intelligence and technical expertise ensured the elephant's stabilization, showcasing a remarkable achievement in wildlife veterinary management.

