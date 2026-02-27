Left Menu

Mumbai's Creative Legacy: The 134th All India Annual Art Exhibition

The 134th All India Annual Art Exhibition by The Bombay Art Society celebrates Indian visual arts. Inaugurated in Mumbai by Anuradha Paudwal, this event showcased 275 artworks from 2,500 entries, highlighting emerging talents. Awards, including scholarships, honored artists, cementing Mumbai's status in the cultural landscape.

Mumbai's Creative Legacy: The 134th All India Annual Art Exhibition
The Bombay Art Society's 134th All India Annual Art Exhibition commenced at Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery, marking a significant chapter in the institution's extensive history. The event's grand opening was led by notable singer Anuradha Paudwal, highlighting the cultural importance bestowed upon this heritage-rich exhibition.

This year, a diverse collection of 275 artworks was chosen from an overwhelming 2,500 submissions from across India, underscoring the exhibition's role as a significant national platform. The evening was also enriched by the presence of Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, emphasizing the state's dedication to arts and culture.

The exhibition not only awarded numerous artists but also bestowed the prestigious Roopdhar Lifetime Samman upon Late Sculptor Chandrajit Yadav. The event further cemented its legacy by facilitating scholarships that have historically nurtured legendary artists, enhancing Mumbai's vibrant cultural scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

