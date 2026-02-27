Left Menu

BJP Faces Backlash as Kejriwal Walks Free in Liquor Policy Case

CPI General Secretary D Raja hailed the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal from the liquor policy case, criticizing the BJP for using federal agencies as political tools. A Delhi court freed Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others, citing lack of evidence, questioning CBI's allegations, and calling for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:52 IST
BJP Faces Backlash as Kejriwal Walks Free in Liquor Policy Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India's General Secretary, D Raja, expressed approval on Friday regarding the acquittal of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others involved in the liquor policy case. Raja asserted that this development reveals how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) utilizes federal probe agencies as mechanisms of political reprisal.

In a social media post, Raja emphasized the necessity for responsibility to be assigned for the perceived 'abuse of power'. Kejriwal, initially detained on March 21, 2024, by the Enforcement Directorate and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation over corruption allegations, was granted bail after spending 155 days in custody.

A Delhi trial court has absolved Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 23 others related to the Liquor Policy Case, strongly criticizing the CBI for insufficient evidence and misleading claims, and demanding an internal review of the investigative officers. This situation highlights concerns of democracy under threat when investigative bodies become politically motivated, according to CPI leader Raja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026