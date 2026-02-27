BJP Faces Backlash as Kejriwal Walks Free in Liquor Policy Case

The Communist Party of India's General Secretary, D Raja, expressed approval on Friday regarding the acquittal of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others involved in the liquor policy case. Raja asserted that this development reveals how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) utilizes federal probe agencies as mechanisms of political reprisal.

In a social media post, Raja emphasized the necessity for responsibility to be assigned for the perceived 'abuse of power'. Kejriwal, initially detained on March 21, 2024, by the Enforcement Directorate and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation over corruption allegations, was granted bail after spending 155 days in custody.

A Delhi trial court has absolved Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 23 others related to the Liquor Policy Case, strongly criticizing the CBI for insufficient evidence and misleading claims, and demanding an internal review of the investigative officers. This situation highlights concerns of democracy under threat when investigative bodies become politically motivated, according to CPI leader Raja.

(With inputs from agencies.)