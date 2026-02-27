Left Menu

Court Drama: Kerala High Court Lifts Stay on Controversial Film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'

The Kerala High Court has temporarily lifted the stay on the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond', allowing its premiere. Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan ruled in favor of producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who appealed against the single judge's earlier decision. The detailed order is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:34 IST
Court Drama: Kerala High Court Lifts Stay on Controversial Film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has intervened to temporarily lift the stay imposed by a single judge on 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'. The decision, reached by Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan, comes after an urgent appeal by the film's producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The single judge had initially halted the film's release, citing a lack of due diligence by the Central Board of Film Certification and potential risks of communal disharmony. However, Shah argued that the movie aims to highlight a social evil without targeting Kerala or any religious community.

With the court's latest order, the film is set for release in over 1,500 theaters in India and more than 300 overseas on February 27. Further details of the court's decision are awaited.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026