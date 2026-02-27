Court Drama: Kerala High Court Lifts Stay on Controversial Film 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'

The Kerala High Court has intervened to temporarily lift the stay imposed by a single judge on 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'. The decision, reached by Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan, comes after an urgent appeal by the film's producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The single judge had initially halted the film's release, citing a lack of due diligence by the Central Board of Film Certification and potential risks of communal disharmony. However, Shah argued that the movie aims to highlight a social evil without targeting Kerala or any religious community.

With the court's latest order, the film is set for release in over 1,500 theaters in India and more than 300 overseas on February 27. Further details of the court's decision are awaited.