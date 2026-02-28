Left Menu

The Kerala Story 2: Controversy and Cinematic Journey

Producer Vipul Shah defends 'The Kerala Story 2' amidst controversy surrounding its portrayal of Kerala. Despite opposition, the film, which explores religious conversion, was cleared for release by the Kerala High Court. Shah asserts the film isn't anti-Kerala, highlighting the reality behind its narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 01:20 IST
The Kerala Story 2: Controversy and Cinematic Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Producer Vipul Shah has firmly defended the film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' following the Kerala High Court's decision to lift a suspension on its release. Shah emphasized that the film does not defame the state or its people, focusing instead on a few criminal activities involving religious conversions that span multiple states.

Shah clarified that the intention was not to portray Kerala negatively but to bring attention to certain criminal activities occurring there. The film follows the lives of three Hindu women who convert under pressure after marrying Muslim men, a premise that has sparked considerable debate across political and social channels.

Despite the controversy, Shah remains confident, citing widespread support for the film outside of Kerala. Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has criticized the film as divisive propaganda, a point Shah disputes. 'The Kerala Story 2' aims to continue the narrative established by its predecessor, which achieved significant success and won National Film Awards despite facing initial bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

 Global
3
Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

 Global
4
Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026