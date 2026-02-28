The Kerala Story 2: Controversy and Cinematic Journey

Producer Vipul Shah has firmly defended the film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' following the Kerala High Court's decision to lift a suspension on its release. Shah emphasized that the film does not defame the state or its people, focusing instead on a few criminal activities involving religious conversions that span multiple states.

Shah clarified that the intention was not to portray Kerala negatively but to bring attention to certain criminal activities occurring there. The film follows the lives of three Hindu women who convert under pressure after marrying Muslim men, a premise that has sparked considerable debate across political and social channels.

Despite the controversy, Shah remains confident, citing widespread support for the film outside of Kerala. Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has criticized the film as divisive propaganda, a point Shah disputes. 'The Kerala Story 2' aims to continue the narrative established by its predecessor, which achieved significant success and won National Film Awards despite facing initial bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)