Yamuna Tragedy: Mother's Desperate Act

A woman attempted to drown her five-year-old daughter in the Yamuna River after a family dispute, but was stopped by bystanders before jumping in herself. The State Disaster Response Force is searching for the child. Tensions reportedly arose from ongoing family disagreements within their household.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 28-02-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 01:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman threw her five-year-old daughter into the Yamuna River on Friday following a heated dispute with her mother. Police report that the desperate act took place in the Marka police station area of Banda district around 5 pm.

Rubina Yadav, the 30-year-old mother, attempted to jump into the river after her daughter, Pinky, but was stopped by alert passersby. The incident has prompted a search operation by the State Disaster Response Force from Prayagraj to locate the missing child in the river's strong currents.

According to Circle Officer Saurabh Singh, Rubina had been residing with her mother in Usra Dera after leaving her in-law's home five years ago. The act appears to have been the result of escalating familial tensions, which climaxed in the tragic attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

