Yamuna Tragedy: Mother's Desperate Act

A woman threw her five-year-old daughter into the Yamuna River on Friday following a heated dispute with her mother. Police report that the desperate act took place in the Marka police station area of Banda district around 5 pm.

Rubina Yadav, the 30-year-old mother, attempted to jump into the river after her daughter, Pinky, but was stopped by alert passersby. The incident has prompted a search operation by the State Disaster Response Force from Prayagraj to locate the missing child in the river's strong currents.

According to Circle Officer Saurabh Singh, Rubina had been residing with her mother in Usra Dera after leaving her in-law's home five years ago. The act appears to have been the result of escalating familial tensions, which climaxed in the tragic attempt.

