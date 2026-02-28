Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case
A court has sentenced a man and his brother to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Gyanmati. The case unfolded following an investigation that contradicted initial claims of suicide by poison. The court imposed a fine while delivering justice for the 2017 crime.
In a significant ruling, a local court handed down life sentences to Amardev and his brother, Manoj, for the murder of Amardev's wife, Gyanmati. The verdict brings closure to a 2017 case that initially was mischaracterized as a suicide by poison.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Farida Begum presided over the case, imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on each convict. The conviction was based on evidence that emerged following a police investigation into the woman's death in Guwara Tayyabpur village.
The post-mortem report revealed injuries inconsistent with the initial suicide claim, prompting the court to issue this stern sentence. The ruling serves as a grim reminder of the gravity of domestic violence and the justice system's role in addressing it.
