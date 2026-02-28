Left Menu

Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case

Updated: 28-02-2026 01:09 IST
In a significant ruling, a local court handed down life sentences to Amardev and his brother, Manoj, for the murder of Amardev's wife, Gyanmati. The verdict brings closure to a 2017 case that initially was mischaracterized as a suicide by poison.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Farida Begum presided over the case, imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on each convict. The conviction was based on evidence that emerged following a police investigation into the woman's death in Guwara Tayyabpur village.

The post-mortem report revealed injuries inconsistent with the initial suicide claim, prompting the court to issue this stern sentence. The ruling serves as a grim reminder of the gravity of domestic violence and the justice system's role in addressing it.

