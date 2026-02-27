Left Menu

Traffic Advisory for Karan Aujla's Concert at JLN Stadium

Traffic restrictions will be enforced around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on February 28 for a concert by Karan Aujla. Commuters are advised to avoid the area due to anticipated heavy traffic. Special arrangements include diversions and designated entry points for up to 50,000 spectators.

Updated: 27-02-2026 18:50 IST
Traffic restrictions will be implemented around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in South Delhi on Saturday for a live music concert featuring Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

The 'P-POP Culture India Tour 2026' is scheduled at the stadium in Lodhi Colony from 4 pm to 10 pm on February 28. Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory detailing the restrictions, which will include diverted heavy vehicles from key routes like BP Marg, Lodhi Road, and others surrounding the venue.

With an expected attendance of 45,000 to 50,000, authorities have set up specific entry points and parking areas. Commuters are encouraged to use public transport, with the JLN Stadium station of the Violet Line being the nearest metro station. Emergency services will have uninterrupted access.

