Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

The Rajasthan Police have issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ajmer on February 28. This advisory, which forecasts a surge in traffic congestion, pertains to the Kishangarh-Gegal-Kayad-Beawar and Kishangarh-Gegal-Kayad-Ajmer routes.

According to the directive, traffic will likely increase between 8 am and 4 pm in the Kayad area along the Ajmer-Jaipur highway, where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects and also address a public program.

To ensure smooth vehicular movement, heavy vehicles such as trucks and trailers have been advised to steer clear of the affected routes during these hours and instead choose alternative pathways. Police units in the relevant districts have been instructed to enforce diversion plans effectively.

