Left Menu

Behind the Headlines: The High-Profile Divorce of Sankgeetha Vijay

Sankgeetha Vijay, wife of actor-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, has filed for divorce citing mental cruelty and an extra-marital relationship as reasons. The petition requests proceedings be conducted privately to prevent further humiliation, with potential legal implications against media for coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:15 IST
Behind the Headlines: The High-Profile Divorce of Sankgeetha Vijay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sankgeetha Vijay, spouse of the celebrated actor-politician and TVK founder Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, has approached a Chengalpattu District court, filing for divorce. Accusations of an affair with an actress and claims of mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion have surfaced in the case.

The petition, filed under the Special Marriage Act of 1954, asserts an irreparable breakdown of the marriage, initially registered in July 1998. Sankgeetha seeks in-camera proceedings to protect family dignity and prevent media-induced embarrassment.

Failed attempts at an amicable settlement led Sankgeetha to pursue legal action, citing the need to deter media discussions unless restricted by interim court orders. The case stresses the ongoing emotional impact on her and her children due to the respondent's alleged behavior.

TRENDING

1
Omnitech Engineering's IPO: A Promising Entry into the Market

Omnitech Engineering's IPO: A Promising Entry into the Market

 India
2
India discovered its inherent strength in last 12 years; it was always there but we were misled earlier: PM Modi at News18 event.

India discovered its inherent strength in last 12 years; it was always there...

 India
3
U.S. Redirects Venezuelan Oil Proceeds to Boost Economy

U.S. Redirects Venezuelan Oil Proceeds to Boost Economy

 Global
4
IMF Urges Ukraine to Implement Reforms for Loan Success

IMF Urges Ukraine to Implement Reforms for Loan Success

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026