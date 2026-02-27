Behind the Headlines: The High-Profile Divorce of Sankgeetha Vijay

Sankgeetha Vijay, spouse of the celebrated actor-politician and TVK founder Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, has approached a Chengalpattu District court, filing for divorce. Accusations of an affair with an actress and claims of mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion have surfaced in the case.

The petition, filed under the Special Marriage Act of 1954, asserts an irreparable breakdown of the marriage, initially registered in July 1998. Sankgeetha seeks in-camera proceedings to protect family dignity and prevent media-induced embarrassment.

Failed attempts at an amicable settlement led Sankgeetha to pursue legal action, citing the need to deter media discussions unless restricted by interim court orders. The case stresses the ongoing emotional impact on her and her children due to the respondent's alleged behavior.