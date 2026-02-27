Rising Tensions: U.S. Military Buildup at Saudi Base Amid Iran Talks

Satellite images have disclosed a substantial increase in military support aircraft, including refueling tankers, at a Saudi airbase utilized by U.S. military forces. This buildup occurred during a four-day period in February, as Washington bolstered its regional forces amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Notably, Saudi Arabia, a long-standing ally of the United States, informed Iran last month that it would not allow its territory to be used for military actions against Tehran. This development came as indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington took place concerning Iran's nuclear program.

According to the Omani Foreign Minister, recent discussions between the U.S. and Iran showed progress, though significant breakthroughs remain elusive. The sides are expected to soon resume talks in their respective capitals, with technical discussions planned in Vienna next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)