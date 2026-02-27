Successful Flight Trials Boost India's Indigenous Defence System
India's Defence Ministry announced the successful completion of three flight-trials for the VSHORADS missile system, demonstrating its capability to neutralize high-speed aerial threats. Developed by RCI and DRDO, the man-portable defence system performed impeccably in various scenarios, marking a significant milestone for the country's defence capabilities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant milestone for India's defense capabilities, the Defence Ministry reported the successful completion of three flight-trials for the VSHORADS missile system off the coast of Odisha.
The trials were designed to revalidate the system's ability to neutralize high-speed threats, showcasing its potential in scenarios with varied speed, range, and altitude. VSHORADS, an indigenously developed man-portable air defense system, is a collaboration between the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and other DRDO laboratories.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the collaborative efforts of the DRDO, armed forces, and Indian industry partners. He indicated that with its proven effectiveness, the VSHORADS system could soon be inducted into the armed forces, strengthening India's strategic capabilities against aerial threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
