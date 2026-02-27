Uddhav Thackeray: Defending Marathi Culture Against BJP's Hindi Supremacy

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), charged the BJP with favoring Hindi supremacy at a gathering commemorating Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din.

Thackeray claimed the BJP's agenda threatens regional languages and cultures, aiming to diminish Marathi heritage. He emphasized Shiv Sena's vital role in maintaining Marathi pride.

The former Maharashtra CM condemned past BJP-led educational reforms pushing Hindi, while defending his own pro-Marathi policies. Thackeray questioned BJP's commitment to Marathi causes.