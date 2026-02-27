Security Standoff: Vice President Radhakrishnan's Kerala Visit Hits Snag

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's planned visit to Mannathu Padmanabhan Samadhi in Changanassery has run into obstacles due to a denial of a security check by the Nair Service Society (NSS), sources revealed on Friday.

Radhakrishnan's Kerala visit, intended to coincide with the centenary celebrations at Saint Berchmans College, may see changes as officials look towards the Vice President's office for directives on handling this unexpected situation. The NSS, which regards the samadhi as sacred, opposed the police's entry for security checks.

Following the college event, Radhakrishnan will fly back to Kochi, with plans for another engagement in Thrissur. The issue highlights ongoing tensions around access and protocols at revered cultural sites.

