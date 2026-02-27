Left Menu

Security Standoff: Vice President Radhakrishnan's Kerala Visit Hits Snag

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's visit to Mannam Samadhi in Changanassery faced uncertainty after NSS barred security checks at the site. The NSS sees the site as sacred, disallowing police entry. With the schedule in flux, officials await VP's office directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:01 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's planned visit to Mannathu Padmanabhan Samadhi in Changanassery has run into obstacles due to a denial of a security check by the Nair Service Society (NSS), sources revealed on Friday.

Radhakrishnan's Kerala visit, intended to coincide with the centenary celebrations at Saint Berchmans College, may see changes as officials look towards the Vice President's office for directives on handling this unexpected situation. The NSS, which regards the samadhi as sacred, opposed the police's entry for security checks.

Following the college event, Radhakrishnan will fly back to Kochi, with plans for another engagement in Thrissur. The issue highlights ongoing tensions around access and protocols at revered cultural sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

