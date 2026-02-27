Demna's Renaissance: Reviving Gucci at Milan Fashion Week

In a bold move to rejuvenate Gucci's flagship brand, new creative director Demna unveiled his inaugural collection, dubbed 'Gucci Primavera,' during Milan Fashion Week. The showcase featured an array of legging-pants, seamless mini dresses, and shimmering long gowns, blending traditional influences with contemporary flair.

The runway design nodded to the Uffizi Museum in Florence, with large white steps and classical statues, reflecting Gucci's rich heritage. Demna, who joined from Balenciaga last July, aims to balance this legacy with innovation, stating he envisions Gucci as 'lighter, softer, and more emotional.'

Label owner Kering is betting on this creative overhaul to reverse declining sales, with new CEO Luca De Meo highlighting the importance of agility. Select pieces will hit stores immediately, signaling a fresh, dynamic phase for Gucci under Demna's direction, broadly appealing yet steeped in tradition.