Georgian TV Channel Under Fire: Defending Editorial Independence Amid Sanctions

Imedi, a prominent Georgian television channel, has been sanctioned by Britain for allegedly spreading Russian disinformation. Despite the sanctions, Imedi defends its editorial stance as objective journalism. Relations between Georgia and the West have deteriorated since the Ukrainian conflict, with Georgia leaning increasingly towards Russia.

A major pro-government television channel in Georgia, Imedi, has defended its editorial policy after being sanctioned by Britain for allegedly spreading Russian disinformation. The broadcaster described the move as an attack on free speech amid Georgia's deteriorating relations with the West.

Britain's sanctions, imposed on Tuesday, target Imedi and another channel, PosTV, accusing them of promoting false narratives about the Ukrainian war, claiming Imedi portrays Ukraine's government as illegitimate. This action prompted condemnation from Georgia's ruling party, with Tbilisi raising concerns through diplomatic channels.

Despite assertions from Imedi's deputy director, Irakli Chikhladze, that the channel conducts objective journalism, the sanctions freeze its UK assets and prohibit its owners from operating UK-based companies. The ownership of Imedi recently shifted to Prime Media Global, after Georgian-born U.S. citizen Irakli Rukhadze sold his shares.

