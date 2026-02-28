CRS Anlay: Bridging Cultures in the Mountains

The community radio station, CRS Anlay, brings a touch of connectivity to the remote region of Hanle, near the India-China border. Broadcasting across six hamlets, the station serves as a crucial link for locals to access news, entertainment, and cultural content.

Opened in November 2024 as part of the Indian Army's 'Operation Sadbhavana', CRS Anlay 89.6 MHz operates with a team of four locals, including a station manager and two jockeys. With programs in Ladakhi, Hindi, and some English, the station focuses on preserving the local heritage and offers content ranging from weather updates to Bollywood news.

The station runs from 9 am to 6 pm, with specialized segments that appeal to both elders and youth. Additionally, CRS Anlay remains active in the digital sphere through social media and a dedicated mobile app, ensuring its content reaches a broader audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)