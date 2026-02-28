Left Menu

Aishwarya Rajinikanth Unveils 'Texla': A Nostalgic Cinematic Journey

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's new directorial project, formerly '#KRG09', is titled 'Texla'. Produced by Kannan Ravi Group, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film's teaser was revealed on Instagram. It depicts a scene of hope and excitement, as children eagerly gather to witness a projected movie title.

Updated: 28-02-2026 12:34 IST
Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, has unveiled her latest directorial venture titled 'Texla'. Previously known as '#KRG09', the film is produced by the Kannan Ravi Group, with Yuvan Shankar Raja on board as the music composer.

The announcement was made through a teaser released on Instagram, showcasing a moment of eager anticipation and joy. The teaser captures children, sitting expectantly in a dimly-lit room, who initially appeared dejected but later rejoiced, when the sun allowed them to project the film's title, 'Texla', on a makeshift screen.

'Texla' promises to relive nostalgia and capture the magic of memorable moments, as emphasized in its Tamil title teaser. The teaser has also been shared by Rajinikanth on her Instagram story and is released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

