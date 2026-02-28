Left Menu

'Animal Control' Hits Fifth Season Triumph

The American sitcom 'Animal Control', starring Joel McHale, has been renewed for a fifth season by Fox. Known for its comedic take on animal control officers who manage creatures better than human interactions, the show has seen growing popularity since its first season in 2023.

'Animal Control', the beloved American sitcom with Joel McHale at the helm, is set to return for its fifth season, courtesy of Fox. This marks the first live-action scripted show renewal on Fox this season, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Accompanied by cast members Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi V Patel, and Grace Palmer, the series humorously explores the dynamics of a group of animal control officers. While adept at handling animals, they find human relationships far more challenging.

The show's continued success is attributed to its evolving writing and ensemble performance. 'Animal Control' first charmed audiences in 2023 and has since reached new heights each season, as noted by Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

