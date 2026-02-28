ITA Airways Suspends Flights Amid Conflict
ITA Airways has halted flights to and from Tel Aviv and Dubai due to escalating tensions following U.S. and Israel attacks on Iran. The suspension will be in effect until March 7, and the airline will avoid the airspace of Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Iran during this period.
In response to recent geopolitical tensions, ITA Airways has announced a suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 7. This decision follows military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.
The Italian airline has also stated that it will avoid flying over the airspace of Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Iran during this suspension period to ensure passenger safety.
Additionally, ITA Airways has suspended flights to and from Dubai until March 1, in an effort to navigate the complex and volatile situation in the region.
