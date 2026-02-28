Left Menu

Air Travel in Turmoil: US and Israel's Strike on Iran Disrupts Flights

The recent strike by the US and Israel on Iran has led to widespread flight disruptions across the Middle East. Airlines, including Emirates and Etihad, have faced airspace closures, impacting international travel. Airlines are rerouting or cancelling flights, emphasizing the need for passengers to monitor flight statuses closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:53 IST
Air Travel in Turmoil: US and Israel's Strike on Iran Disrupts Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The geopolitical tensions instigated by a US and Israel strike on Iran have unleashed a ripple effect on air travel across the Middle East, causing significant flight disruptions. Key players affected include the long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, which were forced to close their airspace, contributing to the expansive travel chaos.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel sealed off their airspace on the weekend, escalating the problem. In a cascade of cancellations, Qatar Airways grounded flights at Doha, while planes heading to Israel were redirected. Dutch carrier KLM pre-emptively halted its flights to Tel Aviv, anticipating the rising tensions.

Furthermore, Virgin Atlantic has adjusted its flight paths, avoiding Iranian airspace and potentially lengthening routes to destinations including India and Riyadh. Turkish Airlines has imposed suspensions until Monday on major routes in the region, citing ongoing uncertainty and potential further cancellations.

TRENDING

1
Rosatom's Strategic Evacuation Amidst Middle Eastern Turmoil

Rosatom's Strategic Evacuation Amidst Middle Eastern Turmoil

 Russia
2
Global Airlines Grounded: Middle East Airspace Crisis Unfolds

Global Airlines Grounded: Middle East Airspace Crisis Unfolds

 Global
3
Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

 India
4
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026