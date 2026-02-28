Air Travel in Turmoil: US and Israel's Strike on Iran Disrupts Flights

The geopolitical tensions instigated by a US and Israel strike on Iran have unleashed a ripple effect on air travel across the Middle East, causing significant flight disruptions. Key players affected include the long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, which were forced to close their airspace, contributing to the expansive travel chaos.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel sealed off their airspace on the weekend, escalating the problem. In a cascade of cancellations, Qatar Airways grounded flights at Doha, while planes heading to Israel were redirected. Dutch carrier KLM pre-emptively halted its flights to Tel Aviv, anticipating the rising tensions.

Furthermore, Virgin Atlantic has adjusted its flight paths, avoiding Iranian airspace and potentially lengthening routes to destinations including India and Riyadh. Turkish Airlines has imposed suspensions until Monday on major routes in the region, citing ongoing uncertainty and potential further cancellations.