Historic Triumph: J&K Secures Maiden Ranji Trophy Victory

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team clinched their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, ousting the formidable Karnataka with a significant first-innings lead. The achievement, hailed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other leaders, marks a transformative moment in the sports history of the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:54 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/X @OfficeOfLGJandK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team has made history by winning their first Ranji Trophy title, defeating Karnataka with a commanding first-innings lead. The triumph has been lauded as a pivotal event in the Union Territory's sporting journey.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the team, describing the victory as an iconic moment. He emphasized the players' hard work and dedication and credited the positive transformation in the UT's sports scene to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2019.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also celebrated the win. The match saw standout performances, including Shubham Pundir's century and Auqib Nabi's five-wicket haul, which helped J&K amass a formidable lead against the eight-time champion Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

