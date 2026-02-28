Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Andhra Pradesh: Cracker Unit Blast Claims 18 Lives

An explosion at a cracker unit in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in 18 fatalities and multiple injuries. The blast was intense, scattering bodies into fields. Authorities, led by Chief Minister Naidu, are extending aid and monitoring rescue efforts. Police deployed drones to locate missing body parts.

Updated: 28-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:55 IST
In a tragic incident, 18 people lost their lives and several others sustained critical injuries when a cracker manufacturing unit exploded in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh. The tragedy occurred at Vetlapalem village, with the explosion's force flinging bodies into nearby fields, police officials reported.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha confirmed the casualties and injuries while en route to the site. The local hospital reported receiving patients with severe burns. The state's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed his sorrow and ordered immediate aid and rescue operations.

As the gruesome scene unfolded in the lush paddy fields, locals used makeshift stretchers to move bodies. Police have deployed drones to recover scattered body parts. Meanwhile, authorities continue to oversee the rescue efforts and offer support to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

