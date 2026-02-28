Left Menu

Gandhi Talks: A Silent Cinematic Symphony Premieres Digitally

Gandhi Talks, a silent film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy, is premiering on ZEE5 on March 6. Featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav, the movie originally debuted in theaters to mixed reviews and relied on performances and visual storytelling to convey its narrative.

  • India

Gandhi Talks, the much-anticipated silent film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy, is gearing up for its digital debut on ZEE5 this March 6. Known for its unique storytelling approach, the film features an ensemble cast including Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles.

Originally released in theaters on January 30, Gandhi Talks received a mixed critical response yet was praised for its innovative narrative methods. Actor Vijay Sethupathi spoke about the challenges of communicating emotions without dialogue, emphasizing the role of pure performance and presence.

Expressing similar sentiments, actress Aditi Rao Hydari highlighted the film's ability to convey emotions through visual storytelling alone. Director Kishor Pandurang Belekar shared that the project was both personal and ambitious, relying heavily on the power of visuals and performances. Gandhi Talks will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

