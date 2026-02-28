Left Menu

Gujarat Youth Leader Proposes Russian Culture Centre Initiative

Madhish Parikh, a youth leader from Gujarat, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to propose a Russian Culture Centre in Gujarat. The proposal seeks to enhance cultural relations between India and Russia. Parikh also signed an agreement for expanded volunteer opportunities, aiming to strengthen BRICS youth cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:16 IST
Madhish Parikh
  • Country:
  • Russia

Madhish Parikh, a prominent youth leader from Gujarat, advocated for a Russian Culture Centre in Gujarat during his visit to Moscow. He presented the proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 'We Are Together' international volunteer forum.

Parikh emphasized that the center would foster cultural exchange and cooperation between India and Russia, subsequently strengthening the between the two nations. President Putin expressed his support and promised to discuss the proposal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming official visit to India.

Additionally, Parikh signed an agreement with the International Association of Volunteers - DOBRO, to bolster leadership opportunities for young people from BRICS countries. Parikh's efforts aim to enhance cross-border volunteer initiatives and youth cooperation, reflecting his commitment to shaping diplomacy and fostering innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

