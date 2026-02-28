Gujarat Youth Leader Proposes Russian Culture Centre Initiative

Madhish Parikh, a prominent youth leader from Gujarat, advocated for a Russian Culture Centre in Gujarat during his visit to Moscow. He presented the proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 'We Are Together' international volunteer forum.

Parikh emphasized that the center would foster cultural exchange and cooperation between India and Russia, subsequently strengthening the between the two nations. President Putin expressed his support and promised to discuss the proposal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming official visit to India.

Additionally, Parikh signed an agreement with the International Association of Volunteers - DOBRO, to bolster leadership opportunities for young people from BRICS countries. Parikh's efforts aim to enhance cross-border volunteer initiatives and youth cooperation, reflecting his commitment to shaping diplomacy and fostering innovation.

