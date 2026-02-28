Italian Luxury Footwear Brand Steps into Delhi's Elite Retail Scene

The Italian Shoes Company, a renowned luxury leather footwear brand rooted in Italian tradition, celebrated the grand opening of its latest store in New Delhi's upscale South Extension II. The event, attended by Delhi's elite and fashion luminaries, marked a major move in the brand's strategy to penetrate India's blossoming luxury market.

Globally recognized for its unparalleled craftsmanship, The Italian Shoes Company offers more than just footwear. It represents an entire luxury leather experience. The brand boasts over 7,000 exclusive designs, meticulously handcrafted with precision, blending timeless European elegance with modern sophistication, all crafted within India.

The expansion, spearheaded by Co-Founders Mohit Sharma and Gaurav Bhatia, includes plans for multiple new locations across India, aiming to elevate the luxury footwear industry. By bringing authentic European luxury to discerning Indian consumers, The Italian Shoes Company hopes to set a new benchmark for quality and design sophistication.

(With inputs from agencies.)