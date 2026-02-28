Left Menu

Epic Love and Rebellion: Inside Ranabaali

Mythri Movie Makers celebrates Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding by releasing the first song from 'Ranabaali', a period drama set to release on September 11. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features compelling visuals and storytelling, depicting rebellion and justice in the 19th century.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mythri Movie Makers marked the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda with the unveiling of a song from their film 'Ranabaali'.

The film, set for a global theatrical release on September 11, is a period drama taking inspiration from events between 1854 and 1878 and promises a visual spectacle.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, 'Ranabaali' weaves a tale of rebellion and justice, enriched with Ajay–Atul's music and performances by notable talents, including Arnold Vosloo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

