Epic Love and Rebellion: Inside Ranabaali

Mythri Movie Makers marked the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda with the unveiling of a song from their film 'Ranabaali'.

The film, set for a global theatrical release on September 11, is a period drama taking inspiration from events between 1854 and 1878 and promises a visual spectacle.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, 'Ranabaali' weaves a tale of rebellion and justice, enriched with Ajay–Atul's music and performances by notable talents, including Arnold Vosloo.

(With inputs from agencies.)