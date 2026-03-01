PTI Launches Dedicated Crime Category for Enhanced News Access

The Press Trust of India (PTI) has responded to feedback from its subscribers by launching a new category specifically for crime stories. Officially live as of March 1, the category enables more efficient and streamlined access to crime-related news, supplementing existing categories such as Legal, Business, and Entertainment.

This strategic move facilitates easier navigation for subscribers who utilize the older CRM system in the sub-category field, ensuring that both regional and international crime coverage is equally accessible and distinct from other news sections.

The introduction of this dedicated category supports enhanced database creation and analysis of crime types, providing value for subscribers interested in observing criminal trends and patterns over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)