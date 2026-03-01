Escalating Tensions: Middle East on Brink Amidst Accusations of 'Illegal Aggression'
North Korea's foreign ministry denounces the U.S. and Israel for alleged 'illegal aggression' towards Iran, prompting calls for regional responsibility to restore peace. An Israeli military operation reportedly kills Iran's Supreme Leader, raising fears of instability. North Korea labels the U.S. actions as predictable due to their alleged hegemonic nature.
North Korea has accused Israel and the United States of 'illegal aggression' concerning recent military activities in Iran. According to the Korean Central News Agency, a foreign ministry spokesperson condemned these actions as violations of national sovereignty.
The spokesperson suggested that the U.S. military operation against Iran was anticipated, describing it as an outcome of America's 'hegemonic and gangster-like' behavior. Such 'war of aggression' is deemed unacceptable by North Korea.
Amidst these accusations, regional countries are urged to foster peace in the Middle East. Tensions escalated as Israel's military confirmed broad strikes in Tehran following a large-scale air force operation that reportedly resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
(With inputs from agencies.)
