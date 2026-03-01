Congress Ready to Roll: Candidates List Prepped for Assembly Elections

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has confirmed the party's preparedness to announce its first list of candidates prior to the official election notification. Speaking from the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Satheesan assured reporters that there will be no last-minute selections this time.

Satheesan revealed that initial expectations pointed to a March 1 election announcement, but now reports suggest a delay to the second week of the month. Regardless, he remarked that the Congress is well-positioned to unveil its first 50 candidates, with more to follow in a second phase.

Discussing various issues, Satheesan touched on the Middle East conflict's impact on Kerala's diaspora. He emphasized the need for the Indian government to intervene, drawing on India's history of international mediation, and reiterated that the Congress opposes interference in a country's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)