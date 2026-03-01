Left Menu

Sikandar Raza Shines Amid Zimbabwe's Struggles Against South Africa

Sikandar Raza's impressive batting was the highlight as Zimbabwe managed only 153 for seven against South Africa in their final Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup. Raza scored a commendable 73 off 43 balls while his teammates struggled to face the South African pacers, resulting in a lackluster total.

Sikandar Raza delivered a standout performance in Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against South Africa on Sunday, scoring a dazzling 73 off 43 balls. Despite Raza's heroics, the rest of the Zimbabwean batting lineup fell short, culminating in a total of 153 for seven.

Zimbabawe's batting woes were compounded by South Africa's formidable pace attack, which included Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortje. Openers Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brian Bennett were unable to capitalize on their starts, succumbing to the relentless pressure from the Proteas bowlers.

Raza exemplified power and precision by consistently finding the boundary, yet his lone efforts highlighted Zimbabwe's need for more players who can match his intensity. As the T20 World Cup progresses, Zimbabwe aims to build on Raza's foundation to compete more effectively against top-tier teams.

