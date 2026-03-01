Tensions Surge: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Escalates Gulf Conflict

In a provocative escalation of regional tensions, a Palau-flagged oil tanker under U.S. sanctions was struck off the coast of Oman, near Musandam peninsula, injuring four crew members, according to Oman's maritime security centre.

The attack follows earlier drone strikes in the Gulf, targeting Oman's Duqm port. These incidents have amplified fears of further retaliatory measures in the wake of previous U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, which have now thrust the region into a new conflict.

The Skylight tanker, identified as part of a 'shadow fleet' accused of transporting Iranian oil, was subsequently evacuated. The vessel has been under scrutiny since being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury, highlighting the volatile nature of Gulf maritime activities.