Pope Leo Urges Peace Amidst Rising Tensions
Pope Leo expressed deep concern regarding recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, urging the involved parties to take moral responsibility to halt the ongoing escalation of violence. During his address in St. Peter's Square, he emphasized that stability and peace can only be achieved through genuine and responsible dialogue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:49 IST
Pope Leo voiced his concerns on Sunday following the recent U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran, labeling the situation as a 'spiral of violence.'
During his weekly address to pilgrims at St. Peter's Square, the pope appealed to all parties involved to cease aggression and assume moral responsibility.
He stressed the importance of dialogue over threats or weapons to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Middle East Tensions: India's Intervention
South Korea's Call for Renewed Dialogue with North Korea
Diplomatic Dialogues: Saudi-UAE Leaders Discuss Regional Concerns
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements
Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions, address underlying issues: India on situation in Middle-East.