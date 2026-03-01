Left Menu

Pope Leo Urges Peace Amidst Rising Tensions

Pope Leo expressed deep concern regarding recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, urging the involved parties to take moral responsibility to halt the ongoing escalation of violence. During his address in St. Peter's Square, he emphasized that stability and peace can only be achieved through genuine and responsible dialogue.

Pope Leo voiced his concerns on Sunday following the recent U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran, labeling the situation as a 'spiral of violence.'

During his weekly address to pilgrims at St. Peter's Square, the pope appealed to all parties involved to cease aggression and assume moral responsibility.

He stressed the importance of dialogue over threats or weapons to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

