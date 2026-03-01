Global Stage for Traditions: IIT Kharagpur's Cultural Extravaganza

IIT Kharagpur is set to become a bastion of cultural exchange this May with its international convention dedicated to Indian classical music, culture, and heritage, an institute spokesperson announced.

Organized under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, the event promises global engagement and learning, featuring 40 eminent artistes and scholars from India and around the world, alongside over 1,500 students.

Preparations are well underway, marked by a series of curtain raiser events that captivated audiences with performances by notable figures such as the renowned flautist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia and Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

