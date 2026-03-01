Left Menu

Global Stage for Traditions: IIT Kharagpur's Cultural Extravaganza

IIT Kharagpur will host an international convention on Indian classical music and culture in May. The event aims to promote cultural learning among youth and will feature performances by renowned artistes. A series of curtain raisers, involving eminent personalities, are being held to build anticipation.

IIT Kharagpur is set to become a bastion of cultural exchange this May with its international convention dedicated to Indian classical music, culture, and heritage, an institute spokesperson announced.

Organized under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, the event promises global engagement and learning, featuring 40 eminent artistes and scholars from India and around the world, alongside over 1,500 students.

Preparations are well underway, marked by a series of curtain raiser events that captivated audiences with performances by notable figures such as the renowned flautist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia and Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.

