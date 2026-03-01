Left Menu

From Leisure to Stranded: Neeru Garg's Dubai Detour

An unforeseen airspace closure in Dubai trapped Neeru Garg, a college principal from Punjab, and her family in Sharjah. With vital resources depleted and pleas for assistance unheeded, her predicament spotlights the challenges faced by many Indian travelers amid heightened Middle East tensions.

Updated: 01-03-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:50 IST
What started as a pleasure trip to Dubai became a harrowing ordeal for Neeru Garg, principal of SSD Girls College in Bathinda, Punjab. She was marooned in Sharjah after airspace shutdowns caused by Iran's strikes. Lacking cash and crucial medications, Garg has reached out to Indian authorities for urgent evacuation assistance.

In a social media clip, Garg recounted how what was supposed to be a five-day getaway took a turn when their IndiGo flight home was abruptly canceled. Despite completing all pre-flight formalities, travelers were eventually told all flights were off. Struggling with dire circumstances, Garg criticized the airport's failure to offer lodging or guidance.

Faced with expired visas and escalating panic, affected Indians have been vocal in seeking help from the Indian embassy. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has advised foreign travelers to seek visa extensions due to the ongoing travel chaos in the region.

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

