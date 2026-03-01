Sardhubaatu: The Quiet Process of Becoming

Artist Ravi Chunchula delves into the subtle evolution of identity in his new solo exhibition titled 'Sardhubaatu: Put Together, Somehow,' beginning March 6 at Bikaner House. The show, brought to audiences by ChampaTree Art Gallery and curated by Archana Sapra and Pooja Bahri, examines how identities are gradually shaped by environments and experiences.

Derived from Telugu, 'Sardhubaatu' means 'put together,' capturing the essence of Chunchula's work, which portrays figures in states of negotiation rather than fixed roles. The artworks, crafted primarily on rice paper, resonate with the idea of identity as an accumulation of experiences, subtly tracing the human condition.

Curators emphasize Ravi's minimalistic style, where figures occupy spaces with restraint, reflecting contemporary existence without unnecessary flourish. The opening event will include a live theatre piece titled 'Where Is My Mind?' by Rohit Chauhan, exploring themes of belief and freedom. The exhibition concludes March 14.

