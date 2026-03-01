Left Menu

Auto Industry Drives into February with Record Dispatches and Rising Sales

Leading automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra reported increased vehicle dispatches in February due to sustained domestic demand. Maruti Suzuki achieved record sales, while Tata and Mahindra saw significant rises in their numbers. Overall, the auto industry shows resilience amid global challenges.

Leading automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Mahindra & Mahindra recorded an upward trend in vehicle dispatches to dealers this February, driven by consistent domestic market demand.

Maruti Suzuki, India's car market leader, announced a rise in domestic passenger vehicle sales to 161,000 units last month, compared to 160,791 units in February 2025. Despite a slight increase in sales of its mini cars, Maruti's compact car segment saw a decline. However, its utility vehicles experienced a significant surge in sales, reaching 72,756 units.

The company has been adjusting production to minimize waiting periods, managing to achieve record sales of 214,000 units this February. Meanwhile, Tata Motors reported a 34% increase in passenger vehicle dispatches, and Mahindra & Mahindra's domestic market utility vehicle sales rose by 19%. Hyundai and Toyota also saw considerable sales increases, highlighting robust consumer demand across portfolios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

