Delhi Court Orders Release of JNU Protesters Amid Bail Debate

A Delhi court ordered the release of 14 students arrested during a JNU protest after granting them bail. The court highlighted the importance of procedural fairness and personal liberty. The protest was over recent remarks by the JNU Vice-Chancellor, with the court emphasizing that bail conditions should ensure trial presence.

In a significant turn of events, a Delhi court has mandated the immediate release of 14 students arrested following a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Despite the serious nature of the charges against them, the court prioritized procedural fairness and the students' right to personal liberty.

The Duty Magistrate, Ravi, granted bail to the 14 protesters last month, emphasizing the critical balance between ensuring the accused's presence at trial and avoiding undue detention. The court voiced concerns over lengthy administrative processes, arguing they should not undermine judicial bail decisions.

Opposition from the investigating officer centered on verification concerns, particularly regarding the students' personal details. The protest stemmed from statements by the JNU Vice-Chancellor on UGC norms. The demonstration led to the detention of 51 students, indicating the escalating tensions on campus.

