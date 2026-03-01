BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra': Dharmendra Pradhan Criticizes TMC's Handling of SIR and Central Funds

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of opposing the omission of names during the Special Inclusion and Reduction (SIR) exercise due to fears of losing their votebank comprised of so-called 'infiltrators.' Pradhan claims the TMC has misled issues surrounding the exercise.

Speaking at a rally in Paschim Medinipur, Pradhan alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attempted to impede the SIR by involving the Supreme Court to permit 'infiltrators' in voting processes. He assured the gathering that the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' aimed to overthrow the current state government.

Additionally, Pradhan criticized the TMC for failing to utilize central government funds allocated for state development projects. He claimed that funds intended for education and infrastructure remained unspent due to what he termed 'narrow political reasons.'

(With inputs from agencies.)