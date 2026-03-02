Left Menu

Vampire Thriller 'Sinners' Shines on Oscar Road

'Sinners' won the Actor Award for best movie cast, marking a significant achievement for the Segregation-era film. The awards are watched for their influence on the Oscars, set for March 15. Delroy Lindo expressed gratitude onstage, while Seth Rogen honored the late Catherine O'Hara for her work in 'The Studio.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:26 IST
Vampire Thriller 'Sinners' Shines on Oscar Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The vampire thriller "Sinners" claimed the prestigious Actor Award for Best Movie Cast, solidifying its status in the running for Oscars glory. The film, set in the Segregation era, overshadowed "One Battle After Another," which had been a strong contender throughout the award season.

Delroy Lindo, joined by his fellow cast members, accepted the award in Los Angeles. Lindo conveyed deep appreciation, emphasizing the passion and dedication the team had poured into the project. "Thank you does not even begin to encompass the gratitude that we feel," he remarked.

The Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, are bestowed by SAG-AFTRA union members, whose Oscar votes hold significant weight. In TV, the late Catherine O'Hara was honored posthumously, with Seth Rogen accepting on her behalf, noting her genial yet creative approach. O'Hara, celebrated for her role in "The Studio," passed away on January 30.

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike Disrupts Cyprus' Southern Coast

Drone Strike Disrupts Cyprus' Southern Coast

 Cyprus
2
Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

Blaze Disrupts Operations at Ecuador's Largest Oil Refinery

 Ecuador
3
Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

Drone Strike Sparks Concerns at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

 Cyprus
4
Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

Iran's Participation in World Cup Uncertain Amid Conflict

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-skill workers gain, routine roles shrink as AI diffusion accelerates

Generative AI may be splitting society into cognitive winners and losers

Who do we trust more: Humans or AI?

Critical thinking at risk or reinforced? New evidence on AI in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026