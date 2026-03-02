Vampire Thriller 'Sinners' Shines on Oscar Road

The vampire thriller "Sinners" claimed the prestigious Actor Award for Best Movie Cast, solidifying its status in the running for Oscars glory. The film, set in the Segregation era, overshadowed "One Battle After Another," which had been a strong contender throughout the award season.

Delroy Lindo, joined by his fellow cast members, accepted the award in Los Angeles. Lindo conveyed deep appreciation, emphasizing the passion and dedication the team had poured into the project. "Thank you does not even begin to encompass the gratitude that we feel," he remarked.

The Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, are bestowed by SAG-AFTRA union members, whose Oscar votes hold significant weight. In TV, the late Catherine O'Hara was honored posthumously, with Seth Rogen accepting on her behalf, noting her genial yet creative approach. O'Hara, celebrated for her role in "The Studio," passed away on January 30.