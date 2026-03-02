Vampire Thriller 'Sinners' Shines on Oscar Road
'Sinners' won the Actor Award for best movie cast, marking a significant achievement for the Segregation-era film. The awards are watched for their influence on the Oscars, set for March 15. Delroy Lindo expressed gratitude onstage, while Seth Rogen honored the late Catherine O'Hara for her work in 'The Studio.'
The vampire thriller "Sinners" claimed the prestigious Actor Award for Best Movie Cast, solidifying its status in the running for Oscars glory. The film, set in the Segregation era, overshadowed "One Battle After Another," which had been a strong contender throughout the award season.
Delroy Lindo, joined by his fellow cast members, accepted the award in Los Angeles. Lindo conveyed deep appreciation, emphasizing the passion and dedication the team had poured into the project. "Thank you does not even begin to encompass the gratitude that we feel," he remarked.
The Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, are bestowed by SAG-AFTRA union members, whose Oscar votes hold significant weight. In TV, the late Catherine O'Hara was honored posthumously, with Seth Rogen accepting on her behalf, noting her genial yet creative approach. O'Hara, celebrated for her role in "The Studio," passed away on January 30.
ALSO READ
A Touching Tribute: Celebrating Catherine O'Hara's Legacy
Streaming Giants Battle for Hollywood Supremacy
Paramount's Mega Merger: A New Hollywood Era Begins
Hollywood Shake-Up: Paramount Skydance to Acquire Warner Bros Discovery in $110 Billion Deal
Paramount Wins the Battle for Warner Bros: A Neo-Hollywood Saga